Will Marvel drop Avengers The Kang Dynasty project after Jonathan Majors' assault trial? Exploring Avengers 5 possibilities

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

With the firing of Jonathan Majors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Marvel Studios, the all-important role of main antagonist Kang the Conqueror has been left hanging. This came after Majors was found guilty on the charges of domestic violence on Monday.

This incident, in turn, has created a lot of speculation around the next big project from the MCU, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. From possible replacements of Jonathan Majors to an entire rethinking of the storyline, the makers and fans are onto every possibility. Reportedly, the MCU is considering a complete rewriting of the next Avengers movie, possibly bypassing this mess.

Avengers 5 aka Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio roped in Loki creator Michael Waldron to rewrite the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and the movie is now being tentatively titled Avengers 5. Originally, the next installation of the iconic Avengers was supposed to be created on the premises of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The storyline was expected to revolve around Nathaniel Richards and his story of becoming Kang, and later his multiversal campaigns and conquests. Interestingly, in the movie, Kang was to play a vital role in both teams, where his variant from Loki, He Who Remains, was supposed to fight on the side of the heroes. All this was to elaborate on the storyline and further merge into a collective base for the next endeavors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will John Boyega replace Jonathan Majors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Exploring new possibilities amid Majors lawsuit

What is the case around Jonathan Majors?

Jonathan Majors was arrested in March 2023 and was later charged with domestic violence and harassment. The victim was later identified to be his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. A court in New York City, on Monday, found Majors guilty of charges and the popular actor is now awaiting his sentence set for February 6.

With him out of the picture, there are a lot of speculations regarding his replacement. Names like John Boyega and Will Smith were among the few to be widely discussed by fans for the all-powerful antagonist of the upcoming MCU project. However, the dust seems to be settling now after the reports of changes to the storyline are coming into the picture.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Who did Captain Marvel name strongest villain of all time? Exploring surprising fan theories of Marvel Comics