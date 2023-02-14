Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce their third pregnancy? Here are the details

As per reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may announce a third pregnancy soon this year on February 14 th . It has been said that the day is very close to Harry’s heart as his late mother, Princess Diana, announced her own pregnancy that day in 1984. Interestingly, the royal couple revealed the arrival of their second child on Valentine’s Day in 2021. Probably this time too, the couple would choose the same date to announce the pregnancy news.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are proud parents to two very beautiful children– Archie and Lilibet. The couple who got married in 2018, welcomed their first child Archie on May 6, 2019. In 2020, the couple relocated to Santa Barbara, California after stepping out from their royal duties. After that, they became parents to Lilibet, who was born on June 4, 2021. The children have largely been kept out of the spotlight. Also, the kids have not attended any royal engagements since Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. The reports claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would like to increase their family and have another sibling for their kids soon. Also, Meghan has said to Harry that another child will bring them closer.

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

After the release of his autobiographical novel ‘Spare’, Prince Harry’s relations with his family have been ‘torn to shreds’. Prior to King Charles III's coronation, those with knowledge of the situation indicated that continued efforts are being made to foster reconciliation and close the gap between Prince Harry and the monarch.

