Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry miss King Charles' first official birthday parade? Find out here

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly going to miss King Charles III's first Trooping the Color birthday celebration on June 17. Even though Charles does not celebrate his 75th birthday until November, the Trooping the Color Celebration marks a monarch's birthday as an annual June event. In a recent report shared by People Magazine, it is stated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘not invited’ to the annual Trooping the Color event.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be present on the big day of King Charles III on Saturday. The actual reason why they are not invited is unknown. However, the media portal reached out to get information regarding this but neither Backingham Palace nor the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office revealed any news.

It is reported that the royal couple is currently living in California with their two kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. They attended Queen Elizabeth II’s final Trooping the Colour celebration in June 2022 as well as the Queen’s funeral. But, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their retirement from royal duties in 2020.

King Charles’ coronation

In May, Prince Harry attended his father King Charles III's coronation when Charles was named King in a religious ceremony. But Meghan did not attend the coronation. It is reported that she stayed home with her kids to celebrate Archie's 4th birthday. Meanwhile, Harry left town immediately after the coronation ceremony to spend time with Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family

It is not a secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a heated relationship with the royal family. The British press reported that the couple went against the royal family for not giving them enough protection, especially Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle even admitted to having suicidal thoughts amid the negative public opinion about her.

The royal couple spoke against the family for the first time in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. They even released a docu-series on Netflix in December 2022, which explained their struggles with life under the monarchy.

