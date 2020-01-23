Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tryst with paparazzi in Canada end soon or is it just the beginning?

Media from around the world seems to have descended down to Vancouver to get the latest scoop on the Sussexes. If international reports are anything to go by, photographers have been stationed in Vancouver since weeks.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began their life in Canada's Vancouver on a rather bumpy note. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a warning to the paparazzi for publishing photos of Meghan while she was walking her dogs and taking a stroll with son Archie Harrison. While Meghan flashed her charming smile, the couple were not too happy with the picture going viral soon after. While they issued a warning and that was it, media from around the world seems to have descended down to Vancouver to get the latest scoop on the Sussexes. If international reports are anything to go by, photographers have been stationed in Vancouver since weeks.

Does this mean Meghan and Harry's privacy is short lived and they will be hounded by the paparazzi more than ever? Well, according to a royal biographer that is likely to be the case. Royal biographer and editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, told BBC that the media had certain protocol to follow while clicking the royal family. But since the two are far away from home those rules do not apply.

She said, "Of course the safest place for Harry and Meghan to be is in the UK. They haven't been papped once since their marriage, and if they have been, no pictures have been printed. Those rules don't apply in Canada. The paps can come from all over the world and lie in wait for them."

However, a saving grace for Meghan and Harry could be their new neighbours who are respectful of their privacy. A resident of North Saanich, in the greater Victoria area where the couple now reside, told AFP, "It is a quiet place here, I think maybe one of the reasons why Meghan and Harry want to come here is because of this quiet, and because there are people who are respectful of privacy."

The report also added that media outlets from as far as Australia and Japan have sent their crew to get a glimpse of what Harry and Meghan's new life looks like.

