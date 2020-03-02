Will Meghan Markle attend Met Gala 2020 following her royal exit? Find Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will officially say goodbye to their royal status later this month. Will the former actress attend Met Gala 2020 after her royal exit? Find out.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to officially step down as senior members of the royal family, and Meghan has already made some exciting future plans. Reportedly, the former actress will celebrate the beginning of her royal-free life by attending the Met Gala this year. According to The Sun, Meghan has been invited to join Hollywood’s A-list celebrities at the much-anticipated event. This will be her first Hollywood appearance following Megxit. Meghan and Harry will officially step down from royal duties on March 31, 2020.

Meghan will reportedly leave her husband at home with their son Archie to attend the event. Meanwhile, a lot more is going to change after their royal exit. The couple will be financially independent and will have to look for a steady source of income to sustain themselves. After announcing their decision of putting some distance between them and the royal family, the couple moved to Canada and their security was funded by the country. However, once they let go of their royal titles, Canada will no longer pay for their security.

Queen Elizabeth II has prohibited the couple from using the word “royal” for their ventures because of their exit from the family. Harry is currently in the process of winding up his pending royal duties before officially saying goodbye to his royal status. He recently landed in the UK and attended the eco-tourism summit on February 26 in Edinburgh. During the event, host Ayesha Hazarika, while introducing him, revealed that the Duke of Sussex wants people to call him just Harry. ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security will no longer be funded by Canada post Royal Exit

