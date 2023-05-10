Will Meghan Markle join Prince Harry as he prepares for his UK visit again? Here's what we know

Prince Harry currently made headlines after he attended King Charles III’s coronation ceremony alone. Last week, he spent almost 24 hours in London and just after the royal event, he returned to California to be with his family on his son Archie’s 4th birthday. While the royal family was on the way to Buckingham Palace for their balcony appearance, Harry was on his way to the airport. However, it seems like the Duke of Sussex will be again visiting his homeland but fans are curious to know whether he will be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle.

Will Meghan Markle join Prince Harry for his London visit?

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex last visited London in September 2022, when she and Harry attended the funeral of the late Queen. Meghan did not even attend the coronation ceremony on May 6 and chose to stay back in California as she threw an intimate party on Archie’s birthday which coincidentally fell on the same day as the royal event. Well, now fans are speculating about Meghan’s visit to London with Harry as he will enter the witness box for a High Court trial with a tabloid newspaper publisher.

Meghan Markle spotted with a unique necklace

Recently, Meghan snapped on Saturday as she went for a hike in the area with her friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak. The Duchess kept her look quite casual but what caught our attention was her unique necklace which she recently added to her jewellery collection. For the unversed, Meghan appeared to be wearing The Clarity Retreat Necklace, made by Maya Brenner in collaboration with Abigail Spencer which retails for £445.00. The description of this reads: "It's meant to help you manifest what you want in life and let go of anything that's not working. A subtle wearable crystal piece to protect your peace…so every day can be your retreat."

