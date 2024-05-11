Imagine the drama of a daytime talk show, where opinions clash and sparks fly. We’re talking about The View, and its fiery former co-host Meghan McCain. Ever since Meghan McCain left The View in 2021, fans have wondered if she would ever make a comeback.

Recently, she shut down any speculation about her potential return to the show. Let’s find out the reasons behind her firm stance.

McCain's priorities have changed now

Meghan McCain, now a mom of two, has firmly decided not to ever return to The View. In an exclusive interview, with Page Six she declared, “There’s not a chance in hell,” she would go back even if the producers asked. McCain pointed out that since leaving the show, she’s become a mother of two and enjoys her life like this only.

In her own words, she's content with her life as it is and has no interest in revisiting her past role on the show. As Meghan McCain nears her forties, she observed how people's views of similar age change. When Meghan bid farewell to The View in 2021, her reasons were clear; she sought a settled life in Washington, DC with her family.

McCain shares her daughters, clover, aged 1, and Liberty Sage, aged 3, with her husband Ben Domenech.

Why did McCain leave the show?

McCain joined the panel in 2017. According to EW, McCain described her time on The View as toxic when she left the show for good in 2021. She decided to quit after a heated argument with co-host Joy Behar. During a political discussion, McCain joked with Behar, who responded coldly, saying she didn’t miss her at all. This made McCain uncomfortable and she felt the job was toxic for her to continue.

“I had a lot of anxiety after having my baby. When I came back to work I felt really nervous, like I was starting all over again on TV,” she said during an interview with Variety. McCain also mentioned that despite crying during the break and having a panic attack after the show, Behar didn’t apologize. She labeled the show as toxic, citing intense on-air disagreements as the reason behind her leaving the show.

In her book, Bad Republican, McCain shared that she decided to leave the show on the day she returned from her maternity leave. After giving birth to her daughter Liberty in September 2020, McCain struggled with extreme anxiety, fearing for her daughter’s safety.

Is McCain’s still in contact with the cast and crew of The View

Since leaving The View, Meghan McCain has been taking some time to think and grow. Now that she’s a mom and busy with her podcast, Citizen McCain, she’s finding her own way forward.

Meghan McCain mentioned that even though now she doesn’t talk much with the current co-hosts of The View, she’s unexpectedly gotten close to some of the past hosts. She also said that one of these friends will be on her podcast soon. McCain is still friends with Jenny McCarthy and has Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s number in her contacts.

However, Meghan McCain is unlikely to grace our screens again as of now. But who knows what the future holds for this outspoken political pundit turned podcast host?

