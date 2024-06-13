Will Meghan Trainor Replace Katy Perry On American Idol? Here's What Me Too Singer Says

We are still not getting to know who will replace Katy Perry’s place as the judge on American Idol next season following the Roar singer’s exit. The hunt is on. But it’s not yet decided. Many names are being considered for the role, but it takes a lot to finalize one name. Recently, the original American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson said that she is not up for the position as she has promised her kids that she would give company to them. Now, another big name popped up Meghan Trainor. She has talked about her perspective on the role that Parry left to focus on her own musical career.

Meghan Trainor discusses taking up Katy Perry’s place as judge

Meghan Trainor, the All About That Bass hitmaker has an ultimate bucket list and she would like to take that job. Talking about if she wants to replace Katy Perry as a panelist on American Idol from next season onwards, the singer said that she would love to.

During a recent interview with her husband, Daryl Sabara, and brother, Ryan Trainor, Meghan Trainor, the Me Too singer discussed her excitement about potentially joining the American Idol judging panel. She enthusiastically stated, "There's nothing I want more in life than to be a judge on 'American Idol.' That is my ultimate bucket list dream come true. Please, please consider me on your show. Please, 'American Idol!' Please! I'm ready. Alright, yeah, I would love to."

Daryl reacted, "That was good. That was good," to which Meghan replied with, "That was my pitch."

Perry has been with the show since 2018 and revealed in February that she would be leaving. Several other names have been in the list around as potential replacements for Perry, including Trainor and Jon Bon Jovi.

Will Meghan Trainor be a good choice?

We have seen Meghan Trainor's expertise as a coach. So, she is no stranger to American Idol, by the way. This experience has led industry veterans like Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest to consider her as a strong contender to replace Katy Perry.

Known for her fun and quirky personality, Meghan offers fantastic constructive criticism, a trait she showcased as a mentor. This makes her an ideal candidate to step into the judging role. Additionally, her presence would fill the void left by Katy, especially as she, too, is a woman in the pop genre. Meghan's previous judging experience on Australian Idol and coaching on The Voice UK further bolsters her qualifications. At 30 years old, she would bring a fresh and younger perspective compared to her potential co-judges, 47-year-old Luke Bryan and 74-year-old Lionel Richie.

While Meghan Trainor has shown interest in the role, Katy Perry has also hinted at her own favorite for the role. Katy is particularly impressed with breakout country star Jelly Roll, even joking that he could venture into politics or the clergy. Despite her fondness for Jelly Roll, Katy emphasized that the new judge must be "authentic, bold, and true to themselves above all else."

Regardless of who fills the vacant seat, American Idol fans eagerly await the announcement. In the meantime, Meghan has dropped Timeless, her new album on June 7 and The Timeless Tour kicks off Sept. 4 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

