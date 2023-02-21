Will Mercedes Moné aka WWE’s Sasha Banks reprise her role as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian season 3?

Mercedes Moné aka Sasha Banks has spilled some beans about her return to The Mandalorian Season 3 as Koska Reeves. When she was first spotted in the trailer of the second season of the Disney+ show, fans assumed that she would feature as Star Wars Rebels’ Sabine Wren. However, it turned out that she essayed the role of a newly-created Mandalorian Koska Reeves. And now, the former WWE Superstar revealed if viewers can expect her to return to the show in its upcoming season. Read on to find out.

Will Mercedes Moné be a part of The Mandalorian season 3? In a recent conversation with TV Insider, Moné claimed that she is not going to be a part of season 3 of The Mandalorian.

The New Japan Pro Wrestling Star further added that she would love to watch the next season of the show ‘as a fan’.

Why Mercedes Moné is expected to appear in The Mandalorian season 3? However, it is possible that she has been asked to keep mum about her involvement in the upcoming season due to the high level of secrecy maintained in such projects of the Star Wars Galaxy. Moreover, The Mandalorian will feature a record number of Mandos in the much-anticipated upcoming season. Hence, Mercedes aka Sasha Banks reprising her role of Koska Reeves is expected. Although Moné denied her return in the next season, she did say that she would love to feature as a hero in a movie based on her character Koska Reeves. “That would be incredible,” she said. The Mandalorian season 3 is slated to release on March 1, 2023 on Disney+.

