Will Michael B. Jordan Make an Appearance in the Friday Night Lights Reboot? Here's What We Know

Michael B. Jordan has shared his thoughts on a potential return to Friday Night Lights as a reboot of the sports drama is in the works. Jordan, known for Creed and Black Panther, played quarterback Vince Howard in the final two seasons of the show from 2009-2011. In a recent interview with GQ, he revealed that he would consider appearing in an episode of the reboot.

"If they was doing Friday Night Lights over, like the show, I would pop in for an episode," Jordan said. "I would. Yeah, I would, I would. I think I feel that way more than I do with The Wire because I was part of the original cast. I think the fact that I came in season 4 of FNL, I feel like if they did a reboot, I feel like, all right, I can come get in this world. I'm cool with that."

Michael B. Jordan's comments suggest he is more willing to revisit Friday Night Lights than his role in The Wire, where he played Wallace in the first season. He shared that since he joined Friday Night Lights in season 4, rather than being part of the show from the beginning, he would feel comfortable appearing in a new version.

While he may not feel the same deep connection to Friday Night Lights as The Wire, Jordan still has fond memories of the show. It played a key role in helping him gain recognition in Hollywood before his later success in movies.

Advertisement

The new Friday Night Lights reboot is still in early development, and it is unclear whether the series will bring back characters from the original as per ScreenRant. However, Jordan’s willingness to return could encourage the creators to find a way to include Vince Howard.

At the end of Friday Night Lights season 5, Vince was set to continue his football career at the college level. If the reboot follows a similar storyline, there may be an opportunity to revisit his character in some way.

Despite Jordan’s openness to appearing in the reboot, his busy schedule may make it difficult. Since his time on Friday Night Lights, Jordan has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. He recently made his directorial debut with Creed 3 and is set to return for Creed 4.