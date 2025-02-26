Will Millie Bobby Brown Get An Early Look At Stranger Things Season 5? Actor Shares Update on Upcoming Finale

Millie Bobby Brown, known for playing Eleven in Stranger Things, revealed she does not get to watch new episodes before they premiere on Netflix. This includes the upcoming fifth and final season.

“We haven’t done that for 10 years,” Brown said at the premiere of her new movie, The Electric State, as per Variety. “I don’t think they’re going to start on the last season.” She confirmed she watches it at the same time as everyone else. “I see it when it comes out just like everyone else does,” she added.

Netflix has not announced a premiere date for Season 5 yet. However, the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, said in January that post-production was moving ahead of schedule.

While Stranger Things fans wait for the final season, Brown is focusing on her new movie, The Electric State, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

She plays an orphaned teenager searching for her younger brother, played by Woody Norman. Chris Pratt co-stars as a drifter who helps her on the journey, along with a robot companion.

The film has a strong cast, including Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Woody Harrelson, Jason Alexander, Colman Domingo, Anthony Mackie, Hank Azaria, Jenny Slate, and Bryan Cox. The Electric State is set to premiere on March 14.

Brown shared that working with Pratt was filled with laughter. “He’s just very silly, and I am too, so that’s why both of our inner children are very much thriving with each other,” she said. “We’re like, ‘Woohoo! Let’s hang out.’ He’s such a girl dad, too, that we got along really well.”

Pratt also described their time on set as incredibly fun and lighthearted. He said they had the freedom to be as silly as they wanted while also balancing the dramatic moments. He praised Brown’s ability to handle the serious parts with ease but stated that most of their time was spent in a playful, light atmosphere.