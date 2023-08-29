Will Millie Bobby Brown retire from acting to become full-time author? New book DEETs Inside

At the young age of 19, Millie Bobby Brown managed to become one of the most profound actresses of her time. Millie Bobby Brown was one of the breakout stars of Stranger Things. But what is notable is that there was also a lot of hate and trolling that came. Well, the most recent project for the singer besides the new season of Stranger Things is writing a book about her granny. Here's why the songstress is working on a book about her own grandmother.

Why is Millie Bobby Brown writing a book about her granny?

The actress has mentioned on several occasions that she has been the closest to her grandmother of all the relatives. In addition to this, she has also spent a lot of time growing up around her. Thus, the stories of a war-clad London had intrigued her right from the beginning. It is only now that she is done with her education that she plans to take all the stories and form them into a book.

Brown's literary endeavor aims to capture the poignant tales from a bygone era. Beyond her on-screen success, the actress is delving into history, highlighting the wartime resilience and stories of her beloved grandmother. As of the time of writing, the actual plot and genre of the book have not come out in the public domain. But the fans know that this story will be anecdotal, and have all the incidents from her grandmother's time in London.

Will Millie Bobby Brown retire from acting?

An article by The Times has sparked rumors that the actress might plan to leave the acting business. Fans actually think that Brown might be planning to leave acting. However, no official update of such meaning has come out in the public domain. As we write, the actress continues to wait for the filming schedule of the final season of Stranger Things to begin. Amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, the finale is not going to the floors. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

