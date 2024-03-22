Will Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things Co-Star Matthew Modine Officiate Her Wedding With Jake Bongiovi? Actor Reveals

Millie Bobby Brown's romantic journey with Jake Bongiovi has captured headlines, with the couple's relationship blossoming into an engagement. The Stranger Things star, 20, and her fiancé have been spotted sharing affectionate moments, sparking speculation about their future together. As anticipation mounts, it's revealed that their wedding plans are underway. In a recent interview with Access Online, Matthew Modine, Brown's Stranger Things co-star, disclosed that he'll be officiating their upcoming nuptials, adding an extra layer of excitement to the couple's love story.

Will Matthew Modine officiate Milli Bobby Brown’s wedding with Jake Bongiovi?

During a Thursday interview with Access Online, Matthew Modine disclosed his role as the officiant for his Stranger Things co-star, 20-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, and her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi. The 64-year-old actor, known for portraying antagonist Dr. Martin Brenner on the Netflix series, expressed his delight in assisting Brown on her special occasion.

He told hosts Mario Lopex and Kit Hoover, “I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife.”

Modine further revealed the he had officiated other wedding earlier during COVID, but marked it as “weird”. He said, “It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony.”

Millie Bobby Brown talks about her proposal

During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in February, the Enola Holmes actress revealed the dishes on how her longtime love, Jake Bongiovi, the son of rocker Job Bon Jovi, proposal is one to remember.

According to Brown, she and her 21-year-old fiancé share a love for diving and were on vacation when he proposed. She revealed to Fallon that she saved the story exclusively for his show, recounting how Bongiovi had arranged an early morning dive, a moment she nearly passed up. Brown said, “He’s telling me, ‘We’re going to the same spot we usually go to.’ I’m like, ‘It’s boring, let’s go somewhere new.’ He’s like, ‘No, we have to go to this spot.’” She continued as she tried to imitate the moment, “He gives me like a shell and I like, turn it over and it’s a ring. And I like, looked at him and he was like.”

Unable to give him an answer below the surface, they both attempted to swim back up. However, amidst the excitement, Brown accidentally dropped the engagement ring, quipping that the jewel plummeted "so fast, it was like a cinematic movie."

Eventually, he managed to retrieve the ring, and since April 2023, the couple has been officially engaged.

