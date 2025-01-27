Will Moana 2's Digital Release Include Unseen Bonus Scenes? Find Out When the Disney Sequel Will Be Available to Watch at Home
Disney’s hit movie of 2024, Moana 2, is set to release digitally for the fans to watch in the comfort of their homes. The version will also include bonus scenes from the film.
Moana 2 will soon be available to watch at home as the Disney movie will be digitally released in the Blu-Ray and DVD versions. According to the reports in People Magazine, the fans can own the digital version from January 28. The 4K HD version will be available for the fans to take along with them on March 18.
Meanwhile, the digital release is expected to add the bonus scenes from the film, including the longer versions of the songs and the deleted clips that could not make it to the theatrical piece. The fans will also get a glimpse of the cast members having fun on the sets in the special segment called Fun in the Booth.
Moana 2 went on to be declared a hit at the box office after earning $1 billion globally. As for the cast members of the movie, Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho reprised their roles of Mauli and Moana, respectively.
Additionally, the celebrities who lent their voices to the characters included Nicole Scherzinger, Awhimai Fraser, Rose Matafeo, Alan Tudyk, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, and Hualalai Chung.
The movie is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller and is hailed by the Disney studios.
The plot of the film revolves around Moana and her pals setting off on a new adventure to find the trace of her ancestors.
The official synopsis of the movie reads, "After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."
Moana 2 will soon be available to stream on OTT platforms.
