Will Monica Barbaro join Timothée Chalamet in Bob Dylan Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’? Here's what we know

Actress Monica Barbaro is in final negotiations to star in Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown alongside Timothée Chalamet as per the reports. Directed by James Mangold, the drama will go on floors this summer in New York. Written by Jay Cocks and Mangold, the film focuses on a transformative moment for Dylan who is a legendary singer-songwriter. Set at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965, the story focuses on a young Dylan, portrayed by Chalamet, shaking up his act on the folk music scene by going electric.

More about A Complete Unknown

Reportedly, Monica will portray the role of Joan Baez, the folk singer and activist who performed “Blowin’ in the Wind” at the music festival. The producers of Unknown are Mangold, Automatik’s Fred Berger, Veritas’ Peter Jaysen, Alan Gasmer and Bob Bookman. Moroever, Alex Heineman of The Picture Company and Jeff Rosen are also producing.

Monica Barbaro work front

On the professional front, Monica starred in drama The Cathedral, which premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival and later went on to claim the John Cassavetes Award at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards. She gained a lot of stardom after appearing opposite Tom Cruise in the Top Gun sequel, which grossed almost $1.5 billion worldwide and earned six Academy Awards nominations, including best picture. She played the pilot with the call sign “Phoenix.” Currently, the actress will take a lead role for her next project where she will star opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in Netflix’s global spy action comedy series FUBAR that will release May 25.

