Will Mr Beast and PewDiePie collaborate after their meetup? Here’s what we know

It finally happened! YouTube stars Mr Beast and PewDiePie have ultimately met and fans are beyond excited about the legendary meet up. Yes, you read that right. Mr Beast has met his fellow video creator and competitor PewDiePie in person after years of trying to beat him to the number one spot on YouTube. In fact, Mr. Beast shared a pic of himself with ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg. Along with the picture, he wrote, “I finally met ‘PewDiePie’.” He posted three photos of himself and PewDiePie back-to-back, beaming on what appeared to be an empty fairground, with a ferris wheel lighted up behind them.

Mr Beast, whose original name is Jimmy Donaldson, appears to have traveled all the way to Japan to meet PewDiePie, who shifted to the country from the UK last year. Though it's unclear what these two are up to, their fans are excited to see what they might have in store.

Here’s how fans reacted to Mr Beasts’ post

As soon as Mr Beast shared the pictures of him and PewDiePie on social media, fans filled the comments section with queries about whether their meeting will result in a collaboration. One person wrote, "Video posting soon on both platforms respectively." Another person commented, "Finally! Was wondering when that was going to happen! Now the next question is, HOW and WHY? A secret project.?" A third person wrote, "This is so iconic. I really hope there was a collab, or several."

More about Jimmy Donaldson and PewDiePie

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, is a Swedish YouTuber known for his comedy videos and shows. He was titled as the "King of YouTube" in 2013 after having the most-subscribed channel on the internet, but Mr. Beast took over that title when he was just 13 years old. Mr. Beast or Jimmy Donaldson is an American YouTuber with over 130 million subscribers as of January, 2023. He is the fourth most followed person on YouTube. Throughout the years, the two have been competing and have acknowledged each other’s work many times.

