MrBeast’s next video to ‘change’ YouTube for the best? Content creator REACTS

YouTube star “Jimmy” MrBeast has recently shared the tidbits about his upcoming video and claimed it as his ‘best ever’. Not just that, the global sensation touted his new video as the one that will change YouTube forever. Mr. Beast has become a household name in recent years, all thanks to his viral clips. He became one of the most subscribed persons on YouTube with over 128 million subscribers on his main channel too. The content creator is known for his dedication and over-the-top ideas that he brings to life with his amazing content.

Mr. Beast recently took to Twitter to share how much time he has invested in his latest project. He wrote, “Almost 4,000 hours of editing has gone into my next video,” he claimed. “Brand new style, can’t wait for all of you to see it Saturday…We also spent months setting it up, weeks filming, and millions of dollars on it. I went all out tbh.”

This is not the first time the YouTube star has hyped about his video making style. In January 2023, he shared a tweet with his followers regarding his new videos. Also, in August 2022, he had a Twitter debate with his followers about creating long-form content such as web series or animated features.

About MrBeast

MrBeast, a YouTuber and content creator, has mastered the art of making over-the-top YouTube videos that usually go viral. Born as Jimmy Donaldson on May 7, 1998, MrBeast is an American YouTuber and philanthropist. He is best known for starting a YouTube video genre focussed on pricey stunts. With nearly 130 million followers as of January 2023, his main YouTube channel ranks fourth on the platform, with some considering him the most-subscribed channel whose owner is an individual.

