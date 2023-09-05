Will Naruto die in Boruto? Two Blue Vortex chapter hints deadly battle; Read INSIDE

After a lot of hype, the first chapter of Bouto Two Blue Vortex released this month and there was a lot that was jam-packed in the latest one. And the biggest of all the questions remains to be if Naruto is going to die in this series. Since the launch of the Boruto series, there sure was a hint for the fans that they would have to say goodbye to Naruto in this series. So, what did the first chapter bring to the floors? Will Naruto die in this series? Here is everything to know about the theories.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 1 explained

In the most recent chapter, Naruto finds himself in a life-threatening situation, raising concerns among fans about the future of the Seventh Hokage. The narrative took an unexpected turn as Naruto, who had survived numerous battles and challenges, faced a new and formidable adversary, Code. Code, who inherited the will of Isshiki Otsutsuki and possesses exceptional power, confronted Naruto in a battle. While Naruto's strength is well-known throughout the ninja world, the absence of his loyal companion, Kurama, made this confrontation particularly perilous.

Kurama, the Nine-Tails Fox, had been an integral part of Naruto's power but he had to let him go in the last battle. With Code overpowering him, the chances of Naruto's survival drop by a huge number. It is to be noted that the chapter did not conclusively confirm Naruto's fate, it left readers with a sense of impending danger. The outcome of this intense battle remains uncertain, and the fate of Naruto hangs in the balance. The hero may not die in the next couple of chapters, but the chances of his survival without Kuruma remain low.

What to expect from Chapter 2?

In the upcoming chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, fans can expect an intense showdown as Konoha faces an impending war against Code and the Grimes. Elite fighters like Sakura and Rock Lee will spring into action, and a three-way battle featuring Boruto, Kawaki, and Code will showcase their newfound powers. The chapter may also reveal Sasuke Uchiha's return, adding more excitement to the unfolding conflict.

