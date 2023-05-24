Will Natalie Portman make a return to Star Wars' next installment? Actress REACTS

Natalie Portman, the celebrated Hollywood actress is best known for her exceptional performances in some of the most notable films over the years. She earned immense love from audiences across the globe, with her performances as Padme Amilda in the Star Wars franchise. Her final appearance in the franchise was 18 years ago, in the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. She exited the franchise after her character Padme Amilda died giving birth to twin kids.

However, in a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Natalie Portman finally opened up about the possibility of returning to the Star Wars franchise, after the reports on the next installment started doing rounds. Interestingly, Portman confirmed that she is open to the idea of returning to the franchise.

Natalie Portman opens up about returning to the Star Wars franchise

While answering the fans' questions during the GQ interview, an admirer asked Natalie Portman if she will ever make a comeback to Star Wars, as the franchise has a long history of dead characters returning unexpectedly. "I have no information on this. No one’s ever asked me to return, but I’m open to it," confirmed the actress, to the much excitement of the fans and film fanatics.

When Thor director asked Natalie if she wants to join Star Wars

Earlier in 2022, Taika Waititi, who collaborated with Natalie Portman for the celebrated film Thor: Love and Thunder, had narrated how he forgot that the actress was a part of the Star Wards franchise. Recalling the same, Portman said: "He says he did forget because he like asked me if I wanted to be in a ‘Star Wars’ movie and I was like, ‘I was,’. “I thought he was joking. He’s such a joker that I thought it was a joke. And then afterward he said in some interview that he was like cringing afterward."

