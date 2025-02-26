Will Netflix Renew One Piece For Season 3? Mackenyu aka Roronoa Zoro Sneakily Drops Hints

Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation has been a major success, with Season 1 receiving praise from both fans and critics. The series, based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga, follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) on his journey to become King of the Pirates.

With Season 2 now completed, fans are eagerly awaiting a release date. While Netflix has not officially announced a third season, recent comments from series star Mackenyu suggest that Season 3 is already in the works.

Mackenyu, who plays Roronoa Zoro, recently spoke with Crunchyroll and casually confirmed that a third season was coming. However, he did not share any further details.

“We do have projects lined up for this year before we shoot Season 3 of One Piece, but I can’t tell you anything about that, so it’s not going to be fun for y’all,” Mackenyu said.

Before Season 3, fans can look forward to new characters debuting in Season 2. Joe Manganiello will play Crocodile, while Lera Abova takes on the role of Nico Robin. David Dastmalchian will appear as Mr. 3. These characters are part of the Baroque Works arc, which is expected to be a major storyline in the upcoming season.

Another exciting addition is the reindeer doctor, Tony Tony Chopper. Mackenyu hinted at Chopper’s arrival, saying, “I’m trying not to spoil anything, but there’s a lot of new characters coming out. The arc,[Eiichiro Oda,] Oda-sensei announced it, we’re going to cover till Chopper comes out. And I met Chopper! He was the cutest!”

Netflix has not yet confirmed a release date for One Piece Season 2. However, with filming completed, an official announcement is expected soon. The success of Season 1 has raised expectations for the next installment, and if Season 2 performs well, Season 3 will likely be fast-tracked.