Will Netflix Renew Spanish Drama Series Gangs of Galicia For Season 2? Here's What You Need to Know

The anticipation around the second season of Gangs of Galicia, also known as Clanes, has been high. Now, fans of the show can rejoice, as Netflix ES has confirmed that the second season will see the light of day, according to a report by What’s On Netflix.

This exciting news comes more than six months after the show's first season was released on the streaming platform.

For the unversed, this crime thriller follows a woman whose father has been killed, leading to the shocking revelation that he had been living a double life. Seeking vengeance, she infiltrates a Galician drug cartel to get close to its leader.

Following its debut season on Netflix, the show entered the platform’s Top 10 rankings in 82 regions, including Spain, where it remained on the list for over 11 weeks in total, according to the publication.

Additionally, it reportedly spent five weeks in Netflix’s global non-English TV Top 10, garnering 72.4 million viewed hours—equivalent to 13.9 million views.

According to the report, the show's renewal announcement came as a relative footnote from the Next on Netflix event in Madrid. While influencers and journalists tuned in primarily for U.S. announcements, they were also informed about upcoming Spanish titles, including Aitana: Metamorphosis, Carlos Alcaraz: My War, Olympo, A Ghost In Battle, and Turn of the Tide Season 2.

Diego Avalos, VP of Content for Spain, Portugal, and the Nordics, spoke about their upcoming slate, which includes the second season of Gangs of Galicia:

“We profoundly believe in stories that connect, inspire, and reflect unique voices in every corner of our country, with a unique mission: to entertain audiences,” per the outlet.

The show stars Tamar Novas, Clara Lago, Chechu Salgado, Nuno Gallego, Melania Cruz, Xosé A. Touriñán, and many more.