Will Neve Campbell return in Scream 6? Actress says 'I’ll read the script and see how I feel'

The recent revival of the Scream franchise after a decade has prompted the production of another edition of the movie. Scream 5 came back with its original cast featuring Roger L. Jackson, Marley Shelton, Skeet Ulrich, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell in their reprised roles. Neve Campbell who essays the role of Sidney Prescott in the franchise opened up about getting cast in another such sequel, via ET Canada.

Fans have been over the moon since earlier this month, it was revealed that the franchise will continue to expand. Campbell's new statement about being contacted for her recurring role has delighted fans, "They have approached me," the actress disclosed during a convention. She went on to add, "There’s no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told." Then Campbell continued and said, "Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what’s going on."

However, Campbell also hinted that her appearance in the next movie was not completely final as she remarked, "You know, we’ll see. I’ll read the script and see how I feel."

Meanwhile, the production of the sixth edition of the horror must-watch is set to begin this summer with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning as directors and James Vanderbilt alongside Guy Busick is slated to pen the script for the movie. Kevin Williamson, the writer of the first Scream script, is reported to be heading the project as executive producer. Following the success of Scream 5, fans are highly anticipating the sixth addition to the popular franchise.

