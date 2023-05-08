Will Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra ever collaborate on a song? Here’s what the Love Again actress said

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has over 60 acting credits to her name. Apart from being an actor, entrepreneur, producer, and published author, Priyanka also once dabbled her feet in the music industry. So, would she ever collaborate with her pop star husband Nick Jonas on a duet? The Citadel actress answered this question recently in a conversation. Read on to know more.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her short-lived music career

During her chat with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was asked if she would ever team up for a song with hubby Nick Jonas. Responding to this query, the 40-year-old actress spilled some beans about her short-lived career in pop music. She said, “Embarrassingly, so I’m gonna admit it, but I had a pop career for two seconds. I have like four singles out there and that pop career brought me to America and I quickly realized that I should go back to my day job and started looking for acting work here and kind of brought me to the States.”

Will Priyanka and Nick duet a song?

When Cohen asked if there’s a possibility of a duet between the husband-and-wife duo on the cards, Priyanka shared that she is ‘not confident enough’ to croon a track with the 30-year-old singer. “I think so. We do go into the studio sometimes in the middle of the night and jam. We’ve just made songs randomly, so it’s out there somewhere on Nick’s phone, but I’m not confident enough to sing with him,” she shared. “You should ask Nick next time you see him [to hear it] because he has it on his phone.”

In other news, earlier today, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared an adorable video of her baby daughter Malti Marie. In the short clip, Chopra Jonas can be heard giggling as Malti cooed in her baby stroller, while the mommy-and-daughter duo spent quality time in Central Park.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Love Again: Where to watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan starrer movie online?