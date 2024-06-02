Will Nicolas Cage Return In National Treasure 3? Director Jon Turteltaub Shares His Thoughts

National Treasure 3 is not done yet. Franchise director Jon Turteltaub recently provided the best update yet this year on the long-awaited project, which has been stuck in development hell at Disney since 2008. To celebrate the movie's 20th anniversary, Turteltaub appeared on the National Treasure Hunt podcast to reminisce about the film.

Talking about the potential of the next part of the film, Turteltaub offered a promising update on National Treasure 3, revealing the script is currently "being written." He explained, "That doesn't mean it will be finished and be great, but if it's being written, it will definitely be momentous when we read it. We all know what's in it."

Will the original cast of the movie return in the next part of the film?

Yes, when asked if Nicolas Cage and the rest of the cast members will return, we do have to hurry because people are both getting older and less interested, lives are changing, and all that. And the world changes. Our culture is changing a lot. since the first movie. Moreover, he also added that since socially and politically so much has changed, it's not easy to just do another film. Turteltaub also concluded, saying You've got to take a lot into account. I can tell you, 20 years later, Justin Bartha is a lot better looking."

National Treasure Isn't Jon Turteltaub's only Disney Movie

While the two National Treasure movies—National Treasure (2004) and National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)—are arguably Turteltaub's best-known films, the director has directed several successful movies for Walt Disney Studios. His first project was the 1992 martial arts comedy film, 3 Ninjas, followed by the fan-favorite sports comedy film, Cool Runnings (1993), partially based on the Jamaican national bobsleigh team at the 1988 Winter Olympics.

He directed several films, including While You Were Sleeping (1995), Phenomenon (1996), Instinct (1999), Disney's The Kid (2000), and The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010), all released by Disney. Additionally, he directed The Meg (2018), starring Jason Statham, for Warner Bros. The National Treasure movies are available for streaming on Disney+.

