Will Only Murders In The Building Be Renewed For Season 5? Selena Gomez Has THIS To Say

As Only Murders in the Building prepares for its fourth season, fans are eager to learn whether there will be a fifth. In an interview with Variety, Selena Gomez, who stars in the show alongside comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, discussed its future as per Movie Web.

Gomez, who plays Mabel and serves as an executive producer, discussed the show's journey and what might come next.

Selena Gomez's thoughts on a fifth season

During her interview with Variety, Gomez expressed satisfaction with the show's progress so far. Reflecting on the show's success, she stated, "Every season, we put everything into the show as if it’s our last. I’m really happy with how it’s blossomed and am content right now. But again, who knows? Let’s see what happens." This tempered response indicates that, while she is proud of the show's accomplishments, the future is uncertain.

Only Murders in the Building has received critical acclaim and a growing fan base over its three seasons. The show has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series several times at the Emmys. If she receives another nomination, Selena Gomez will become the most nominated Latina producer in this category.

Gomez was unaware of the potential milestone until recently. She expressed her satisfaction, saying, "These little nuggets of information keep me going. They make me proud. I’ve always been proud of my last name, heritage, and culture, but I need to stop more and realize how great this is. If it’s true, I can’t wait to tell my dad."

Selena Gomez's camaraderie and connection with cast

Regardless of the show's future, the cast's bond is undeniable. Gomez has built a strong bond with her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short. The trio's camaraderie has been a central theme throughout the series, both on and off-screen.

Martin and Short, who have taken their comedic partnership on the road in recent years, have a special bond, as shown in a recent Apple+ documentary on Steve Martin. Fans of Only Murders in the Building can look forward to the fourth season, which will premiere on Hulu on August 27, 2024.

As anticipation grows, Gomez's reflections serve as a reminder of the series' success due to its dedication and heart. Whether or not the show is renewed after its fourth season, its impact and the bonds formed among its cast and crew will be lasting.

Steve Martin has stated that the end of the series will most likely coincide with his retirement from acting, adding a poignant tone to the upcoming season.

