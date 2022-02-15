Will Pamela Anderson ever watch Pam and Tommy? Source says 'never, not even the trailer'

The breakthrough Hulu series Pam & Tommy is all the buzz on the internet. The show captures the life of Pamela Anderson with ex-husband Tommy Lee and follows the unfortunate leak of their sex tape. In a new chat with Entertainment Weekly, a source close to the Baywatch star opened up about why she would never watch the series.

The source revealed, "I do know she'll never, never watch this," they continued to add, "Not even years from now. Not even the trailer." Anderson has denied getting on a call with either the showrunners or Lily James, the star who plays the part of Pamela in the series, even after many requests. Anderson was contacted "years ago" before the series had even begun filming, told the source and was again approached "while they were in post-production."

Despite many tries, Anderson was not interested in the series at all, on the other hand, Tommy had different views. The source disclosed, "Tommy doesn't get it," they added, "He's in the same mindset he was at the time: that any publicity is good publicity." The source then went on, "As a friend of Pamela, at least no one will ever ask me again if the tape was really stolen."

The source also said, "But imagine if a celebrity today had their nudes leaked and then Hollywood recreated not just the crime but the actual nudes — that would never happen. In the '90s, Pamela's body was deemed by a judge to be public property. There was no question the tape was stolen property, but the court decided it wasn't private property because her body belonged to the world."

They revealed that Pamela is "focused on her life in Vancouver. She doesn't read the headlines," they added, "she's happy to be focused on her philanthropic efforts and wants any press she ever gets to be about that now."

