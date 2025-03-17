Will Paul Rudd's Ant-Man Appear in Future Avengers Movies Starring Robert Downey Jr? Actor Weighs In

With the new Avengers outings confirmed, fans are now excited to see their favorite superheroes back on the big screen, joining the ensemble. One of the biggest names among them is Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man.

The actor recently spilled the tea on whether he will be involved in the upcoming Avengers films and joked about the confidentiality and secrecy that Marvel Studios is known for maintaining.

Speaking to Collider, Paul Rudd addressed the rumors about Ant-Man appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, stating, "As far as the Russos, they have my number."

"They know where I’m at, and that’s all I can say," the Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor added.

Joking about Marvel Studios’ infamous secrecy, Rudd admitted that he doesn’t know how to play along, even asking if he could send messages by blinking. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, he was seen making wild facial gestures, adding that he was attempting "Morse code, some Johnny Got His Gun moves."

For those unversed, Avengers: Doomsday is set to begin filming in the U.K. within the next few weeks.

The next grand ensemble of Marvel movies, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, was announced during San Diego Comic-Con last year. It was also revealed that Robert Downey Jr. will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, the actor who was there at the birth of these epic movies will now be portraying the villainous character of Dr. Doom. This iconic antagonist, originally named Victor Von Doom, is considered one of the most powerful villains in Marvel history.

Regarding Paul Rudd’s role, he was first introduced as Ant-Man in the 2015 origin story Ant-Man. His character later appeared in Captain America: Civil War, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp, co-starring Evangeline Lilly, and subsequently in Avengers: Endgame.

Paul Rudd’s most recent appearance in the MCU was in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.