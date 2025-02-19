Will Peaky Blinders Continue After Cillian Murphy’s Movie on Netflix? Creator Confirms Return

Fans of Peaky Blinders are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Netflix movie, which will see Cillian Murphy return as Thomas Shelby. The movie will serve as the conclusion to the story told across the six-season series. However, it may not be the final goodbye to the world of the Shelbys.

Series creator Steven Knight confirmed that the movie will mark the end of this part of the story but hinted that the Peaky Blinders universe will continue in some form. Knight said in an interview with BBC Breakfast, “I'm not allowed to announce it, but I'm just saying that the world of 'Peaky' will continue.”

While there are no official announcements yet, Knight’s comments suggest that more stories from the Peaky Blinders world could be on the way.

Knight did not share specifics about what the future plans involve. However, his statement reassured viewers that the Peaky Blinders universe is far from over.

The Peaky Blinders movie finished filming on December 13, 2024, according to Knight. He mentioned that the team is now working on putting the movie together.

The movie is directed by Tom Harper, known for Heart of Stone. It is set during World War Two, showing the Shelby family facing their personal struggles while dealing with the war’s impact.

Alongside Cillian Murphy, the movie will feature Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Barry Keoghan. Original cast members Natasha O’Keeffe, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, and Kate Phillips are also expected to return.

Knight assured fans that the movie will be a “fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story.” He praised the film’s star-studded cast, saying, “I would say this, wouldn't I? But it's fantastic. We've got the best, I think, the best British actors all in one place, including Stephen [Graham].”

Knight said that based on what he had seen so far, he believed fans would not be disappointed with the film, calling it an incredible project.