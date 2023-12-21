Will Peter Porte return to Days of Our Lives as Dimitri? Exploring actor's recent hints about potential future developments

Peter Porte, who plays Dimitri, recently left the Days of our Lives (DAYS) soap opera. He first said goodbye after finishing his role on the spinoff show Beyond Salem 2, and then his character Dimitri was sent to a maximum security prison in another state.

Peter Porte got candid about his time on The Days of Our Lives show

During a recent conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Peter Porte shared that he didn't expect his character's storyline to end the way it did, but he thought it was a smart and powerful conclusion. Porte expressed that he enjoyed the storyline and the surprise ending, “It was pretty powerful. I loved it. It’s always sad when your storyline comes to an end, but I think that it was a very smart way of wrapping things up."

He continued, "Ultimately, so much of what we saw between Dimitri and Leo [Greg Rikaart] was these comedic antics, yet they were very much in love…to ground it in that way, that Dimitri had to finally make an ultimate sacrifice of himself in this display of love…was a very passionate and beautiful way to wrap things.” Dimitri's final act of sacrificing himself for love added a passionate and beautiful touch to the conclusion, especially considering the comedic and loving relationship between Dimitri and Leo.

ALSO READ: Did Sydney Sweeney 'regret' not opting for a breast reduction? Exploring the actress's insights into her mother's advice

Peter Porte on returning to The Days of Our Lives

Despite the departure, Porte is open to the idea of returning to Days of Our Lives in the future. He mentioned, “What I’ve been led to believe is there may be a future for Dimitri on the show somewhere down the line, but in what capacity, I don’t know.” Peter concluded by saying, “I had a great time. I mean, not only did I get to play with and hang out with my friends, that I would choose to do for free, but I was getting paid for it. And the commute is 10 minutes from my house. That’s a win-win…It really was a great experience.”

Advertisement

Regardless of how the reprisal unfolds, the former Ricky Williams from The Young and the Restless would definitely be willing to participate. However, Porte is positive about the potential return and expressed his willingness to be part of the show again.

ALSO READ: What did Leah Sava say on facing the 'backlash' for portraying Annabeth Chase? Exploring her recent comment amid the show's release