Will Poulter beats TWO major contenders to bag Adam Warlock role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Will Poulter has officially been cast as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and fans are more than excited about this development. Poulter whose filmography includes The Revenant, Midsommar and more will now make his MCU debut. The actor beat contenders such as Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page and 1917's George MacKay to bag this key role.

Marvel fans have long waited for the films to introduce the character of Adam Warlock. The character was first teased in the franchise during a post-credit scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha hinted at the perfect Sovereign she has created to help destroy the Guardians and well, ever since then fans have been eagerly waiting for Warlock's introduction.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while Bridgerton star Rege-Jean was "considering" the role, George MacKay's name was also seen on "the shortlist" though it has now been confirmed that it was Poulter who has been cast in the Marvel film.

Director James Gunn also reacted to the news and wrote on Twitter, "Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks." After a fan commended him for casting Poulter for the role, Gunn went on to further praise the 28-year-old actor and said, "He really is something incredible."

It's going to be a long wait for The Guardians of the Galaxy to hit the screens as the third installment is slated for a 2023 release. The film will have Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan reprising their roles.

