Will Prince Charles pay USD 2 million for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's security in US?

Will Prince Charles pay USD 2 million for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security in US after president Donald Trump refused to fund it? Read on to find out.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially said goodbye to their royal life earlier this week and started a new chapter of their lives in the US, with their 10-month-old son Archie, away from their royal family. As they start their independent journey, the couple is reportedly looking into various business options to sustain themselves financially. Last month, after they moved to the country, US President Donald Trump announced that American taxpayers will not pay for the couple’s security, which costs a lot.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US. However, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” It was later reported that Meghan and Harry are not expecting the US government to fund their protection and have already made other arrangements. They have already made privately funded security arrangements.

However, according to the latest reports, Harry’s father, Prince Charles had agreed to support the couple financially. The 71-year-old price, who recently tested positive for Coronavirus, is all set to pay USD 2 million every year for Harry and Meghan’s security in America, Daily Mail reported. The couple’s protection could cost upto GBP 4 Million and Charles is expected to pay half of it. Reportedly, the cost of security is so high in the US because Metropolitan Policemen in the country are not allowed to carry guns, so it is quite possible that Meghan and Harry will use Private Guards. ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying spending time with Archie in LA amidst the coronavirus scare

