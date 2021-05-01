Will Prince Charles' wife Camilla ever be called Queen? Duchess of Cornwall's son Tom Parker weighs in

In a recent interview, Duchess Camilla's son Tom Parker speculates if his mother would inherit the throne and be called Queen.

The popular Netflix series The Crown, which is based on the royal family, indeed poses quite a few interesting questions. One of which is who would inherit the throne after Queen Elizabeth II. In an interview with the UK's The Times, Tom Parker Bowles (son of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and her ex Andrew Parker Bowles) discussed whether or not his mother would eventually be called Queen. The food writer is also coy when it comes to other matters regarding the Royal Family.

"I honestly don't know if mum will be called Queen," Tom shared. "That hasn't been decided. There are a lot of interesting Sky documentaries about that I'm sure but I honestly don't know if that's true." The question of what title would Camilla, 73, use after if ever Prince Charles becomes King has never been answered by Buckingham Palace in the years since the couple got married in 2005.

The question of Camilla's tentative title has been debated since a press release was shared on the day of her engagement to Prince Charles back in 2005, that said, "It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne."

Although the 46-year-old food writer is uncertain about what the future holds when it comes to his mother's tentative title, he has made it pretty clear that he would have nothing to do with the hit show The Crown.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-reigning monarch, recently celebrated her 95th birthday. However, this tragically comes just a few days after the funeral of her late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

