Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'fight tooth and nail' to be together coming from 'broken homes'? Find out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's personal life always remains in the spotlight as the world scrutinizes every move of theirs. Five years after their marriage, reports of separation and divorce between them have been doing the rounds. Now, a source has revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not have any such struggles and even if there were they would work to solve them since they know what it feels like to be in a broken family.

Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage in trouble?

Harry and Meghan are reportedly fed up with the speculation and negativity around their relationship. "The Sussexes' marriage is fine. The reports of a separation stemmed from Harry making a solo trip to Africa, but that's a work trip. It's not a sign of trouble in their marriage," a source told OK! and added that they've invested so much into their relationship and they adore the family they've created. Meghan and Harry have two children together.

"Coming from a broken home himself, that's extra motivation for him [Prince Harry] to keep his family together," they explained. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the portal, "The fact that they both come from broken homes is a very significant and pivotal part of both Harry and Meghan's make-up." The two have previously revealed how they don't want to repeat the same mistakes their parents did and want to ensure their children feel loved.

"There's so much, I think, from anyone's childhood that you bring with you into the present, especially when you're the product of divorce," Meghan explained during their 2022 Netflix documentary. "I think it's such a responsibility as human beings that if you bring a small person into this world you should be doing anything you can to make the world a better place for them," Harry added. Both their parents got divorced when they were young.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'fight tooth and nail' to be together?

Royal commentator Lara Asprey divulged, "They've both had this traumatic experience, which they don't want to repeat for their own children's sake," and added that they'll "fight tooth and nail to stay together" because they want their children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to have a stable childhood especially after they've been a part of broken homes. The Sussex royals have time and again stressed a happy, safe, and private life for their kids. Harry and Meghan started dating back in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018.

