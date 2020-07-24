  1. Home
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography be a gimmick to ‘settle scores’ with the royal family?

Recently, a palace insider spoke to Daily Mail and revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new biography will be an attempt to settle scores with the royal family. Scroll down to see what the insider said.
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biography be a gimmick to 'settle scores' with the royal family?
Duke and Duchess of Sussex--Harry and Meghan’s new biography will reportedly plunge the duo’s already rocky relationship with the royal family to “a new low” according to a source via Daily Mail. The tell-all biography on the couple’s short-lived royal life is titled Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern royal family, and has been written by royal watchers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. The authors have been described as supporters of the couple and claim their book has been written with the participation of sources close to Meghan and Harry reports Daily Mail.

 

Palace insiders told the publishing house that the book will be: “the gospel according to Harry and Meghan.” "Everything that has happened in terms of Megxit will be seen through the prism of their take on events,” the insider added. "What it's unlikely to reveal, however, is how it subsequently emerged that Harry and Meghan had been quietly plotting their 'exit' from the Royal Family for at least nine months before they finally announced their decision to quit in January this year." The source believes the “resentful” couple will use the book to “settle scores” with the royal family.

 

Daily Mail also reports that the couple was initially worried when they heard about plans for the biography and ordered their staff to speak to the authors to find out what was going to be in it. A number of meetings and dinners were subsequently held, according to The Daily Mail. “When they realised that it was likely to be quite the hagiography anyway, it seems the Sussexes decided to kill it with kindness,” an insider said to the publishing house.

 

Extracts from the biography will reportedly be seen for the first time in the coming week and the book will be published next month.

Credits :Daily Mail, Getty Images

