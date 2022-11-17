Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend Christmas with the royal family after King Charles III's invitation?

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently gave Entertainment Tonight some key details about how the family will be ringing in the holiday season. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are expected to be joined by Prince William , Kate Middleton and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the celebration. Speaking about a typical royal family Christmas, Nicholl said, "They do traditionally come together and that has always been at Sandringham and my understanding is that King Charles III is going to follow his mother's tradition and host a family Christmas at Sandringham this year."

Christmas is around the corner and it's expected that the royal family will come together for a celebration like each year. While the family's Christmas tradition has been the time where all the members come together at their Sandringham country estate, it's not clear if King Charles III will continue the same following Queen Elizabeth's demise.

Invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who moved to the US in 2020 haven't spent a Christmas in the UK since their royal exit. According to Nicholl who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, King Charles has extended an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well. Although Harry and Meghan may not take up the offer and could spend the holidays at their California home. Speaking about the Duke and Duchess' plans, the royal expert said, "Harry and Meghan have been invited for Christmas. But it's our understanding that they weren't coming over to the U.K. They will be spending the holiday season in California."

Harry and Meghan's last Christmas with the royal family

The Duke and Duchess had last joined the royal family for a Christmas celebration in 2018. The couple along with Queen Elizabeth, then Prince Charles, William and Kate for church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. In 2019 however, Prince Harry and Meghan did not attend the service after making an announcement about taking "extended family time" off from royal duties from Thanksgiving and into the new year. The couple and their son Archie spent Christmas with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Harry and Meghan's UK visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made a visit to the UK in September to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Prior to the same, the couple had also attended the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations which were held in June this year. For Queen Elizabeth's funeral, the entire royal family came together. Harry and Meghan along with William and Kate also made their first joint appearance since 2018 as they met the mourners outside Windsor Castle. The royal siblings received praise for putting their rift aside and coming together to honour their late grandmother.

William and Kate's upcoming US visit

While Harry and Meghan may be planning to skip the Christmas celebration with the royal family, it's possible that the Duke and Duchess will have a reunion with William and Kate as the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to make their first visit to the US in ten years, for the Earthshot Prize event in Boston. Reports have previously suggested that Kate Middleton has been keen on making the most of the US visit to try and bring the brothers together. The Princess of Wales plans to extend an olive branch to Markle during the upcoming visit.

As for the Christmas celebration for the royal family, this will be King Charles' first holiday after being proclaimed as the new monarch. The King recently celebrated his 74th birthday as well. A new portrait of King Charles III was released on the special occasion. The new portrait of the King showed him leaning against an ancient oak tree in Windsor. In honour of King Charles' birthday, there were several special celebrations planned including gun salutes fired across London, with the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery firing 41 rounds from Green Park. Also, the Honourable Artillery Company fired a 62-gun salute from the Tower of London.