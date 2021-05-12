Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2nd child be a 'great unifier' to end couple's rift with royal family?

Royal expert Nick Bullen predicts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, who the couple will be welcoming in the coming weeks, will be the perfect mediator between her parents and the royal family, who are currently at odds.

It was in February when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they were expecting their second child while their Oprah interview saw the excited parents disclosing the gender and due date: a baby girl to be born in the summertime. With just a few weeks pending before the arrival of their bundle of joy, royal expert Nick Bullen shared with US Weekly how he believes Harry and Meghan's daughter will be the littlest mediator between her parents and the royal family, who are currently at odds.

"The birth of a baby is always a great unifier for a family and I’m sure all sides of the Sussex family will want to celebrate with Harry and Meghan," Nick predicted. Moreover, Bullen believes that one "can be absolutely certain" about the fact that Harry and Meghan "will be jumping on a Zoom call" to introduce Queen Elizabeth to her 11th great-grandchild. It will be interesting to see if the heated feud between The Sussexes and the royal family members will cool down because of the littlest addition to the fam with distance making the heart grow fonder, perhaps?!

Recently, a heavily pregnant Meghan appeared virtually during Global Citizen Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World and spoke candidly about her and Harry's soon to be born daughter. "My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world," Markle gushed before adding, "When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward."

According to The Duchess of Sussex, their "future leadership" depends on the decisions and actions we make and take now to set them and all of us up "for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow." Meghan and Harry want to make sure that they recover and they recover stronger and that as they rebuild, they rebuild together. Markle concluded her inspiring speech by thanking everyone.

