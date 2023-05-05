Will Prince Harry and William’s feud steal the show from King Charles III on his coronation day?

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, but in this case, heavier might be the head that doesn’t wear it. The impending meeting between Prince Harry and Prince William must be hovering over the brothers’ heads amid their long-standing feud. The coronation ceremony of King Charles III will be the first time the brothers, Prince Harry, and Prince William, encounter each other after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud

Royal journalist Omid Scobie, who is close to Harry and Meghan, has confirmed that the relations between the brothers are strained. "There has been minimal contact since the queen's funeral," Omid said during an appearance on ‘This Morning’. As Harry and William meet for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, this might be the last chance for the brothers to reconcile.

Omid Scoobie talks about the coronation

Scoobie revealed that Charles and Harry had a "regular pattern of conversation" since the release of Spare despite not being seen together publicly after the Queen’s funeral. After unending speculation about the Sussexes attending the ceremony, Omid said, "there was never any question on whether he would want to come or not, it was a question at one point on whether he would be invited, I think."

He also noted that Harry wouldn’t have any role in the ceremony as he doesn’t classify as a working royal anymore since he stepped down from his position as a senior royal. He said, "Unfortunately, there is nothing carved out in the ceremony for him."

Scobie added, "I would imagine if Harry and Meghan were working royals still, and everything had worked out differently, there may have been some way for them to have been orchestrated into it, or at least to be visible on that big balcony."

ALSO READ: Is King Charles looking to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Here's what we know

Harry talks about reconciling with royal family

Back in an interview with ITV, Harry confessed that he would like to sit down and discuss with his father and brother. Harry admitted that he is willing to make amends with them because he still loves them. The Duke said, "Nothing of what I've done in this book or otherwise has ever been [done with] any intention to harm them or hurt them. You know, the truth is something that I need to rely on."

He expressed his hope of reconciling with William and his father, Charles, and said, "Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don't recognize them as much as they probably don't recognize me.”

Advertisement

He continued, "Though I would like to have reconciliation, I would like accountability. I have managed to make peace over this time with a lot of things that have happened. But that doesn't mean that I'm just going to let it go. You know, I've made peace with it. But I still would like reconciliation. And not only would that be wonderful for us, but it'll be fantastic for them as well.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, their relationship has been strained even more after Harry’s memoir ‘Spare.’ The Duke of Sussex made some serious allegations, including one where he accused William of physically attacking him. Royal experts are predicting that the brothers will likely not engage in conversation.

ALSO READ: Why did Prince William and Prince Harry prefer Princess Diana over King Charles? New documentary reveals