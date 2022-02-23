Will Prince Harry attend beloved grandfather Prince Philip's memorial amid ongoing legal battle?

Prince Harry might attend Prince Philip's memorial amid a legal battle with the UK government. According to recent reports by Page Six, Prince Harry still has a chance at an unexpected appearance at the Duke's beloved grandfather Prince Philip's memorial even though his security concerns about not having police protection in the UK are still not taken care of by the government.

A source told the outlet that the event will be covered by state security which sends a sliver of hope to the English public that the Prince will be able to return to his homeland. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit the royal family in 2020, the couple and their two children Archie and Lilibet are staying in Santa Barbara, California. Following their exit, the pair had lost their right to police protection which was funded through the taxpayers.

For the unversed, to avoid security issues, Prince Harry appealed to the Home Office to provide the family with police protection which the Duke offered to pay for but the Home Office has not been on the same page with the Prince, hence their persisting legal battle.

Meanwhile, the insider pointed out that the exemplar on such events indicates that Harry will be covered by security. The source added that there is a high chance that the Prince would show up at the memorial. "The memorial service has no impact on what Harry is arguing for," an insider commented.

However, the story is completely different for the Duchess as she and their two children have a lower plausibility to return to the land. Markle has not been back in the UK since her exit from the royal family.

