Will Prince Harry attend Prince Archie’s fourth birthday after attending coronation? Source reveals

Reportedly, Meghan Markle is planning an intimate party for her son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday celebrations on May 6. Co-incidentally it falls on the same day as the royal coronation of King Charles. Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that Prince Harry would attend the coronation of King Charles III alone. The statement read as, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.” Well, Archie’s birthday celebrations are believed to be the reason behind Duchess of Sussex declining the invitation of coronation.

Will Prince Harry attend Prince Archie’s birthday?

As per the reports, Prince Harry will join Prince Archie’s fourth birthday celebrations later that day after attending the coronation. A source told Page Six that, “Harry’s going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday.” The source further added that, “It’s going to be an intimate party, it’s not going to be like ‘My Super Sweet 16’ or Portia de Rossi’s 50th.” Besides Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, Archie’s school friends and their mothers, some celebrity guests are also rumoured to be invited for the birthday party. Reportedly, Harry and Meghan’s close friend billionaire entertainer Tyler Perry will also attend the bash.

King Charles to mend family relations

As per the reports, King Charles is seeing his coronation ceremony as an opportunity to mend his familial relations. His sibling Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will be invited to the ceremony. Prince Andrew has not been a working royal since 2020 and was asked to leave his Windsor Residence royal lodge. A source addressed the matter, saying, “Relations between the King and his brother have never been this bad. It has turned into a real battle which he never expected, and it’s left him tired and infuriated.” The coronation could prove as an opportunity for the two brothers to reconcile. The Independent revealed that the Duke of York was, in fact, not invited to the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Is King Charles trying to reconcile with Prince Harry after ‘peace talks’?