Will Prince Harry attend the 2023 Super Bowl following his last year’s appearance? Here are DETAILS

Prince Harry was seen attending last year's Super Bowl alongside her royal cousin Princess Eugenie. The Duke of Sussex and his cousin watched the Los Angeles Rams win against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Prince Harry even later joined the winning team in the locker room.

Will Prince Harry be at the 2023 Super Bowl?

Prince Harry has been living in California for about three years now and there is a huge possibility that he might have picked on the fondness for the NFL. With his previous appearances, speculations about being made that Prince Harry might attend the 2023 Super Bowl. There is no official statement about his attendance at the 2023 Super Bowl, however, even his attendance at last year's game as surprise to many.

Prince Harry might even had attended the last year’s Super Bowl since it was not far from his Montecito home and by road the journey was well within two hours. In this case, Prince Harry might decide against attending the 2023 Super Bowl since it is being held in Glendale, Arizona, so the Duke of Sussex might not be in favor of traveling to another state.

Last year's pictures of Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie show them sitting in a private box and disguised in black face masks, which were in accordance to the covid-19 regulations for outdoor events with large audience.