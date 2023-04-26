Will Prince Harry avoid meeting his brother Prince Williams and King Charles during Coronation?

The coronation feud between the royals and Prince Harry continues as a new leaf turns around with shocking news about the prince's visit. Though it is an auspicious day at the royal veranda, what will take the headlines with force is Prince Harry's seat placement and his encounter with a family member.

Which now comes to reveal that Prince Harry "will not see" King Charles and Prince William at the coronation.

Since the funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022, the Duke of Sussex is said to have avoided speaking to his brother.

It's doubtful that the quarreling brothers would come to an understanding at their father's coronation, which will be held on May 6. But it would be a treat to see both of them together, as it's going to be a big day for their father.

Paul Burrell made a shocking reveal.

He is someone who worked for Diana for more than ten years before her tragic death in 1997. In conversation with the US Sun, Burrell was told that there was "no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon" and that "I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors."

He further said to GB News that Prince Harry's main motive for attending King Charles' coronation is his presence. The royal expert stated, "He is coming to put his foot in the door, and he is coming because his father wants him to be there."

His father will be overjoyed to have both of his sons present to share this momentous day in his life.

Prince Harry’s coronation plan thoughts

Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, will remain at home in California, while Harry will travel alone to the coronation.

Harry will also just attend the actual coronation ceremony; he will forego the weekend's other events, including the coronation concert.

Meghan and Prince Harry didn't receive invitations for their children?

Archie and his sister, Princess Lilibet, are rumored to have been left out of the coronation invitation list, which apparently didn't go well with the exiled royals.

Burrell also expressed his opinion that by keeping their participation in the coronation a secret for months, Harry and his wife Meghan were "titillating" the media.

The former royal employee continued, saying that given their ongoing feud, Harry should have done "the least" he could have done by showing up for the memorial service for his father.

