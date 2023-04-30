Will Prince Harry don his military uniform at King Charles' coronation? DETAILS here

The preparations of King Charles III coronation have been on its peak with the ceremonial date nearing. According to the reports, the new King does not want any mistakes during this grand event and that all the plans are drafted in advance, to avoid issues on May 6, 2023. Prince Harry is said to be attending this historic event without his family, wife Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. This is the first time that the Duke of Sussex will face the British Royal Family since the release of bombshell memoir Spare.

Prince Harry at King Charles coronation

Since this is the first time that Prince Harry will be facing the royal family after the release of his memoir Spare, there have been many speculations on what can go down at the coronation ceremony. According to a latest report in the New York Post, Prince Harry might face some ‘uniform humiliation’ at King Charles III upcoming coronation.

As per the report, this is because the Duke of Sussex might be barred from wearing military attire.

According to Dr. Peter Johnston, Prince Harry has served two tours in Afghanistan and that is why he might be permitted to display another tribute to his military service at the King Charles coronation ceremony. The historian said, “I imagine Harry won’t wear (his) uniform. I imagine he’ll wear his medals but quite where he fits within the procession and where he comes, I think will be probably reasonably similar to where he was at the funeral as well.”

Meanwhile, there is also a major speculation about what Prince Harry’s role in the processions to Westminster Abbey may be.

Speaking of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his role as a senior member of the royal family, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, in February, 2021. The couple made an official announcement in a post on their Sussex Instagram account. They have now moved to California and are based there. Harry and Meghan have also set up the Archwell Foundation for their humanitarian activities.

