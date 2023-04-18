Will Prince Harry get back home for son Archie's birthday amidst King Charles' coronation?

Admirers and supporters of Prince Harry have been excited ever since it was announced that he will be attending his father, King Charles' coronation on May 6, 2023. The Duke of Sussex's son, Archie's birthday also falls on the same day as the coronation and there seems to be a party held in the soon-to-be-four-year-old's honour. Keep reading to know more.

Will Prince Harry get back home in time for Archie's birthday?

Prince Harry is attending the coronation, but his wife and former actress Meghan Markle will not be attending and will stay back home in California with their kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. While the Duke is expected to be at the coronation, he will attempt to fly back shortly after to attend Archie's fourth birthday party. "Harry's going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie's birthday," an insider told Page Six.

"It's going to be an intimate party, it's not going to be like 'My Super Sweet 16' or Portia de Rossi's 50th!" the source added and revealed that Markle's mother Doria Ragland will also be at the celebration, along with some of Archie's school friends and a few celebrity friends of Harry and Meghan. The insider further revealed that Prince Harry will be flying home on a commercial plane, instead of a private jet.

He hopes to catch a flight after the coronation ceremony, held at 11:00 am in Westminster Abbey, London, wraps up. By that count, Prince Harry could possibly arrive back home in California when it's early evening. A royal insider told the portal, "Even though Meghan is not going, it's still going to be extremely awkward," especially since Harry and his brother, Prince William are reportedly not on talking terms.

Talking about Harry's relationship with Charles, sources claim, "There is now, more than ever, a willingness to try and have a relationship." Meanwhile, insiders also have something to say about Markle. "Meghan doesn't want any more rifts. She wants her children to know their grandfather, Charles, particularly when they are not going to know their other grandfather [Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle]," they continued.

"She does hope they will meet and hopes her decision will be seen as an unselfish one, as it was best to keep the attention on His Majesty," the insider added. While some people believe that Markle's absence from the coronation has to do with causing more royal drama, sources claim otherwise. "She just really doesn't want a song and dance and everything being lived out in the public eye," they revealed.