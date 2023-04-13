Will Prince Harry get stripped off his Royal title? Here's what we know

Prince Harry and Meghan may lose their titles

Prince Harry has had a very rocky relationship when it came to the Royals. Harry has made his dynamics with his family very public several times, including his admissions in his memoir ‘Spare.’ With his father, King Charles’s coronation so close, the strain on familial ties seems strained as ever for Harry. It was allegedly reported that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, wouldn’t be allowed to sit on the balcony during the coronation of King Charles. They also reportedly missed the deadline to RSVP their presence for the historic event. The news of the possibility of the pair losing their Duke and Duchess of Sussex title is just in.

Royal expert reveals details in new book

In the new book "Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch." written by the royal expert Robert Jobson, it has been revealed that Harry and Meghan are at risk of losing their Royal title, and the discussion for the same is being held at the “highest levels.” The Mirror has reported that even though Harry’s title as the “prince” cannot be taken away since that is his birthright, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles can be taken away as it was bestowed upon them as a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth.

“It has long been suggested the couple should be stripped of their titles since they quit their duties and uprooted for a new life in California,” the outlet suggested. If the final verdict is that Harry’s title is to be taken away, he would have to use his family’s surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

The royal expert also added in the book, “King Charles is understood to ‘not be in favor’ of axing Harry’s royal title and has ‘enduring love for his son’ despite having made the decision that Meghan should not accompany Harry to Balmoral when the family gathered after the queen died.”

“The idea of stripping Harry of his Duke of Sussex title has been discussed at the highest level. The king is said not to be in favor, but other senior royals are less indulgent,” he continued. “Ultimately, despite Charles’s enduring love for his son, he will come under increasing pressure if Harry continues to attack the monarchy.”

