Will Prince Harry meet dad Prince Charles during his UK return for Princess Diana's statue unveiling? FIND OUT

Prince Harry and Prince William will have a reunion at their beloved mother Princess Diana's statue unveiling at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, UK, on July 1.

While Prince Harry, sans Meghan Markle and their two children - son Archie Harrison, 2 and daughter Lilibet Diana - will soon be reuniting with his brother Prince William for the unveiling of their late mother Princess Diana's statue, in her honour, at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, UK, on July 1, which would have The Princess of Wales 60th birthday, The Duke of Sussex will not be catching up with his father Prince Charles.

According to a report by The Sun, due to an unfortunate clash in the royal diaries, The Prince of Wales will be in Scotland around the same time as when Diana's statue will be unveiled. "Charles will leave the boys to it. Harry will need to quarantine for at least five days when he lands in England, most likely at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor," a source revealed to The Sun before adding, "Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around beyond that because he is going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting between the three of them."

As for Harry and William, the siblings will be putting up a united front for the sake of their always cherished mother, similar to how it was when they had an earlier reunion in April for their grandfather's funeral. The latter encounter was the first time for the brothers to reunite post Harry and Meghan's controversial LA move after stepping back from the senior royal roles and their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Amid their bitter fallout, as per another source, Harry and William haven't had "any personal chats or proper talks" and rather "just a very brief and minimal exchange of text messages." Sadly, their relationship remains "very much strained" while "there's no sign" as of yet when it comes to "any sort of coming together any time soon."

Yet another source shared, "The boys will walk out together out of respect for their mum," while Harry and William will also be delivering their own speeches at the poignant and surely emotional event.

All eyes will most definitely be on Prince Harry and Prince William on July 1 as they reunite to pay tribute to their beloved mum Princess Diana!

