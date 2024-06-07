Will Prince Harry Skip Society Wedding Of The Year To Avoid Clash With Prince William? Here's What We Know

Prince Harry is again creating headlines, as sources recently dished that the Duke of Sussex had allegedly declined the invitation to attend the wedding of his friend Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster.

According to reports, Harry and his brother Prince William are both close friends with Grosvenor, who will marry Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on June 7, and to avoid the potential conflict at the event with William, Harry supposedly turned down the invite. Read on for further details.

Will Prince Harry skip Hugh Grosvenor's wedding?

Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly not on good terms after Harry allegedly made multiple bombshell revelations against the royals in his Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Now, amid their alleged rift, rumors are swirling that Harry has declined the invitation to his friend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding to avoid seeing his brother William.

According to People magazine, the Duke of Sussex was extended an invitation to the upcoming wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in northern England on June 7. However, both parties 'acknowledged the challenges' of his attendance, which Harry might face if he attend the event.

An insider close to the bride and groom revealed that Prince Harry and the Duke of Westminster had mutually decided on this decision, noting it was an "understanding between the two friends."

A source revealed a supposed reason for Prince Harry's absence from the wedding

A source recently revealed to The Mirror that Prince William might play a crucial role in Hugh Grosvenor's wedding, which supposedly 'triggered' Prince Harry, who declined the invite.

"William was asked to take up a leading role in the wedding, and that’s what triggered Harry to decline an invitation. It was the final nail in the coffin," the source told the outlet. The source further shared, "Harry was very close to Hugh growing up, so everyone thought it would have been him taking up a leading role, not William."

Last month, rumors swirled that Prince William is allegedly stopping their father, King Charles, from reuniting with his brother, Prince Harry, amid news of his cancer diagnosis. While tensions reportedly remain high between the royals and Harry, it's uncertain whether they will reunite at the wedding of the Duke of Westminster at Chester Cathedral on June 7.