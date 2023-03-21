Will Prince Harry’s ‘surrogate father’ Mark Dyer attend his niece’s wedding post cancer battle?

Prince Harry is extremely close with Mark Dyer, who has been famously dubbed as a ‘surrogate father’ to the Duke of Sussex. For the unversed, Mark Dyer is a former Welsh guards officer who turned into a steadying figure to the young Princes William and Harry in the 1990s when he was serving as an equerry to King Charles III – then Prince of Wales. Dyer, who is often addressed as Marko, is one of Harry’s closest confidants and features heavily in his bombshell memoir Spare. Moreover, viewers also saw photographs of the royal and Dyer together in their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan that came out last year.

Prince Harry’s close confidant Mark Dyer will attend his niece’s wedding after cancer battle

The recent months have been extremely challenging for Dyer as he was battling with and undergoing treatment for stomach cancer. But as per Daily Mail, he is well enough to attend the nuptials of his niece Alicia Lowes with her beau Alex Simpson in Monmouthshire next month. "Last year was hell for Mark, but he's turned the corner and is cancer-free," said Alicia, who is also a celebrated soprano. Mark’s son Jasper will be one of the pageboys for the ceremony. Interestingly, he was also the pageboy at his godfather Prince Harry’s wedding.

Prince Harry and Mark Dyer’s friendship

Dyer accompanied Prince Harry on his jet-set gap year. He also joined the royal on trips to Australia and Argentina. Dyer was also made the director of a charity called Sentebale, which Prince Harry found with Dyer’s friend Prince Seeiso.

Harry and Marko maintained their close bond even as the former joined the army. Harry has shared about the guidance, support, and kindness he received from his aide Mark Dyer in his memoir Spare. The royal was even an usher at Dyer’s 2010 wedding to Amanda Kline.

ALSO READ: Spare: Prince Harry SLAMS uncle Prince Andrew’s ‘embarrassing scandal’; 4 deets about alleged sex assault case