Will Prince William star in his own documentary after brother Prince Harry's Netflix series?

Prince William seems to be following in his brother Prince Harry's footsteps as he dabbles into the world of docuseries after the latter's controversial Netflix series titled Harry & Meghan. Keep reading to know more details about a possible peek into the life of the Duke of Cambridge.

Is Prince William starring in his own documentary after Prince Harry's series?

According to The Sun, Prince William will star in a fly-on-the-wall documentary that follows his life as the next heir to the throne. The 40-year-old has reportedly been given access to cameras in order to cover his Britain tour as he travels the country for his homelessness initiative. The docuseries will reportedly be more "serious and responsible" compared to Prince Harry's series which exposed the royal family and its secrets.

ALSO READ: Is Kate Middleton trying to fix things between Prince William and Prince Harry? Find out

The documentary is expected to focus on his life as a working senior royal and the next in line to the throne as he works on his project to tackle homelessness. The executives are reportedly hoping that a successful first season will lead to even more installments in the future. A source told the portal, "This is pretty extraordinary — it's never been done before."

"Generally access to senior royals is very limited and totally controlled, but William clearly wants to change that. He's keen to highlight his work, particularly on a homeless project which was a subject very close to his mother's heart, and to connect with the public on a new level. He knows all too well how important it is that the monarchy develops a more modern relationship with the British people," they added, talking about the heir's thought process.

"TV is a great way to do that, but this is a dramatic contrast to what Harry has been doing. William has invited cameras to follow him as he fulfills his duties, giving a proper insight into himself and his work as Prince of Wales — this isn't anything like his brother's TV appearances," the source concluded. Prince William has previously mentioned that "ending homelessness must be thought of as more than simply a wishful aspiration" and that it should be seen as "an achievable goal" instead.

The official description of Prince Harry's docuseries with his wife, former actress Meghan Markle says, "From their courtship to their exit from royal life, Harry and Meghan share their complex journey in their own words in this docuseries." The series titled Harry & Meghan premiered in December 2022 and featured 6 episodes of almost one hour each.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle working on a new project? DEETS inside