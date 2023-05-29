​​Will PrinceWill Prince Harry have to pay up to $20 million if he loses ongoing trials? Lawyer REVEALS

Prince Harry does not seem to be having a win-win situation at hand. It is revealed that with multiple legal cases going on, the Duke of Sussex could be looking at a bill of up to $20 million if he loses them. Harry would be left with a hefty bill of legal fees even if he emerges victorious in the cases. An attorney has revealed that Harry could be risking his reputation along with facing financial loss.

Prince Harry will have to pay 20 million dollars?

Prince Harry lost his first lawsuit when he challenged the Home Office’s decision to reject his plea to pay for his own security. The High Court ruled against Harry, stating that he had no basis to sue the Home Office. When Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2014, he lost his Metropolitan Police security team’s protection. The Duke has been trying his best to get the protection back, even if it meant paying out of pocket for it.

The Duke has 5 ongoing cases, and their fate remains undecided as the legal battle wages on. The cases are running at London's Royal Courts of Justice, which assures a hefty bill at Harry’s doorsteps no matter if he wins or loses. Mark Stephens, who is a UK-based attorney, spoke to Newsweek and revealed that if Harry loses all the cases, his bill might go up to $15 million to $20 million, which notably is more than his California mansion costs. The attorney revealed, "People are entitled to go to court, but whether he wins some or all of these cases, he's going to come out net down because you never recover, even if you win, 100 percent of your costs.”

Stephens went ahead to evaluate and said, “You might get 60 or 70 percent. So let's say he's spending somewhere between £6 million [$7.5 million] and £10 million [$12.5 million] on these cases. He's going to recover £6 million, and he will be left with a bill for the rest.”

Prince Harry’s ongoing lawsuits

Prince Harry will be paying £8,000 for his recent loss against the Home Office, which is a modest amount in comparison to what he might have to for the other cases. The case Harry is fighting against the Mirror group is listed for 6 weeks, Mark Stephens estimates the cost of a week to be £500,000 of which “he will probably only recover £300,000" if he wins.

The attorney explains, "So he's going to be down £200,000 [around $250,000] a week over six weeks even if he wins. That's another Netflix deal, isn't it? He's basically taken the Netflix money and put it all on red."

Mark points out that due to the “sheer number” of cases, Harry is fighting, he is risking not only financial loss but a potential reputation to damage. The lawyer criticised the Duke by saying, “It's a very American approach to assume, 'You know, I've got the biggest lawyer and I'm gonna draw my lawyer on you.' Lawyers aren't the answer to everything. Sometimes they're the problem."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry made headlines recently after he, his wife, Meghan Markle and her mother, got in a near catastrophic ‘car chase’ in New York City, allegedly due to the paparazzi.

