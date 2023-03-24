Will Queen Consort wear a robe to the Coronation just like the traditions? DEETS inside

Buckingham Palace is all preparing for the coronation ceremony which is set to be held on May 6 2023. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that this ceremony is going to take place at Westminster Abby and the Archbishop of Canterbury will be conducting it. In what is expected to be a grand occasion, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned in an official ceremony.

People and media will be paying attention to the smallest of details of Royals which will certainly include clothes. As per speculation, Queen Consort Camilla will be opting for a modern outfit in comparison to the previous choices to keep it similar to King Charles III.

Queen Consort Camilla’s outfit

In the previous month, it was revealed that Queen Consort Camilla had asked her friend Bruce Oldfield to design her coronation dress for May 6 2023.

Oldfield has frequently worked with the royal family to dress them for important occasions and as per sources the British courtier has also previously delivered dresses for Camilla on several occasions so the Queen Consort completely trusts the designer. As per the rumors, the coronation gown’s design has been decided but it will be staying secret until the coronation.

Traditionally, monarchs and consorts opt for the traditional coronation robes and gowns for this event which comes with its own flair and dramatics. The coronation robes are usually very extravagant which are usually made of the expensive material like silk, lace, and velvet along with being lined with ermine. However, the Queen Consort might not opt for traditional robes as it is speculated that King Charles wishes for a more modern ceremony where he might wear military uniform.

In February it was announced that Queen Consort Camilla will wear Queen Mary’s crown for the coronation ceremony however there will be minor changes and additions. Camilla might also wear Queen Consort’s ceremonial ring which shows that she is being ‘wedded’ to people.

